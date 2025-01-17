Woman sentenced for selling stolen body parts online

By Adam Roberts, DMM

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — A Little Rock woman accused of selling stolen body parts online has been sentenced after a plea deal.

Candace Scott Chapman was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. She was charged with selling 20 boxes of stolen body parts from medical school cadavers to a Pennsylvania man for nearly $11,000.

Chapman worked at the mortuary where the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock sent remains that had been donated to science.

Jeremy Pauley, the Pennsylvania man accused of buying the parts, took a plea deal in 2023.

Accusations

The indictment alleges Scott approached Pauley in October 2021 and began offering to sell him remains from the medical school that the mortuary was supposed to cremate and return.

“Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully in tact, embalmed brain?” the indictment alleges Scott wrote to Pauley in her first Facebook message.

The indictment alleges that over the next nine months, Scott sold Pauley fetuses, brains, hearts, lungs, genitalia, large pieces of skin and other body parts. At one point, the indictment alleges Scott sold the remains of a fetus at a discount, writing “he’s not in great shape.”

The indictment alleges Scott collected $10,975 in 16 separate PayPal transfers.

