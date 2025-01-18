3 NYC teens getting $10,000 reward for reporting man accused of setting woman on fire on subway

By Jennifer Bisram

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Three teenagers are being rewarded for turning in the man who allegedly set a woman on fire on a New York City subway in December.

Sebastian Zapeta is accused of setting 57-year-old Debrina Kawam on fire as she slept on an F train on Dec. 22. She died from her injuries.

“I’m being called a hero”

The three Brooklyn teens are being hailed heroes after seeing something on the subway and saying something. We are not identifying them for their safety.

“I think I said, ‘I have vision on the suspect,'” one teenager said. “At least 10 cops ran through the train door just to jump on him and get him.”

The teen added, “I remember myself saying, ‘That was me, I did it, I did it.’ Because it was just such a surreal moment.”

The trio spotted Zapeta and called 911. Zapeta has since been charged with murder.

“I’m being called a hero. That’s crazy,” the teenager said. “Initially, like I said, I didn’t know there was a reward. I just did it solely because it’s the right thing to do.”

“Did you call Crime Stoppers or did you straight up call 911?”

There was initially a question as to whether or not the teenagers would get a reward because they called 911 instead of the New York City Police Department tip line.

The NYPD encourages New Yorkers to report tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Tipsters can get a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The number, however, is not as easy to remember as 911.

“My friend texted me and he was like, ‘Did you call Crime Stoppers or did you straight up call 911?’ And then I was like, ‘I called 911.’ And my friend was like, ‘I think you messed up ’cause you’re meant to call Crime Stoppers,’ and I was like, oh,” one teenager said.

“These three boys, these heroes for the community,” New York City Councilmember Susan Zhuang said. “If they did not get the money from the NYPD, our community will raise the money and give to them.”

Former MTA chair Peter S. Kalikow stepped in to try to help.

“I called my guy and said, ‘Why don’t you call the police foundation and say that we’ll make up the money.’ You should fix the problem. You don’t want to discourage these young people who want to do the right thing,” he said.

Kalikow offered to give the high schoolers the cash now instead of waiting for a review and indictment.

Late Friday, CBS News New York learned the boys will receive and split the $10,000 cash reward, and they will each also be gifted a Nintendo Switch.

“I’ve never had that much money ever in my life, so I’m gonna make good use of it,” one teenager said.

