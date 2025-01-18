Farm sanctuary prepares animals for arctic blast

By Dillon Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

ADAMS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — The Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary in Colorado has prepared their property for a drastic drop in temperatures over the weekend. Staff and volunteers spent their day Friday preparing the property in Adams County as best as they can so the animals will be able to survive the arctic blast.

“We had many volunteers come out to help us today, thank heavens,” said Vikki Otero, staff member at Broken Shovels.

There is a lot of work that goes into preparing a property of that size for four days with sub-zero temperatures.

The sanctuary serves 23 different species of animals, most of which are goats and sheep. While many of those animals have thick or heavy wool and hair, those taking care of them still wanted to provide an extra layer of protection.

“All of the houses need the good straw bedding, so we are just making sure they have enough,” Otero said.

Two large bails of straw were dropped off at a series of sheds that house the pigs. Volunteers broke down the straw and placed it throughout the different shelters, some of which are standard sheds while others are much smaller shelters that require crawling through a hole to get into for humans.

“No matter how small the hole is, it has got to get filled,” Otero said. “If I got to get all the way in here to do it, that is what I will do.”

Otero noted that the pigs will burrow in the straw while also congregating around each other which will help them stay warm overnight.

The workers also made sure all of the animals were given plenty of food to help them keep their energy up during the cold weather.

“If it gets cold again we will put more (straw) down for them to do it all over again,” Otero said. “As long as our animals stay safe and warm then it is worth it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.