Man posed as tribal leader to scam Michigan casino out of $700,000

By Paula Wethington

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A federal jury has convicted an Illinois man of interstate transportation of stolen money and theft from an Indian tribal organization.

The case involves fraud that took place at Four Winds Casino Hartford in western Michigan’s Van Buren County. The defendant in that case — 45-year-old Jesus Gayton-Garcia, of Chicago — will be sentenced at a later date, according to the report from Mark Totton, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

“The cooperative efforts of the FBI and our tribal law enforcement has resulted in justice for the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians,” Pokagon Band Chief of Police Mario RedLegs said about the case.

Details related at the trial explain that a phone call came to the Four Winds casino on July 30, 2023, with the caller falsely claiming he was the tribal chairperson and needed funds to make an urgent payment.

A casino supervisory employee was apparently misled by the statements on the call, took $700,000 in cash and walked out of the casino. At the direction of the caller, the employee delivered that cash across state lines to a gas station in Gary, Indiana, where the employee handed the money over to two people.

“Thanks to the persistent and dedicated investigators at the Pokagon Tribal Police Department and FBI, Mr. Gaytan-Garcia was identified as one of the perpetrators of this theft-scam and is being held accountable for this bold crime,” Totten said.

When investigators searched the suspect’s home in Chicago, they found a bundle of cash wrapped in a paper band stamped with the word “Hartford” and the date of the theft.

“This case underscores the need for businesses, organizations, and citizens to be diligent and cautious about phone and internet scams,” Totten said.

“I am extremely proud of the professional teamwork that was put forth by those involved in the investigation. The diligence of the investigative team and the U.S. Attorney’s Office was vital to hold Mr. Gaytan-Garcia responsible for the crimes he committed against the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s St. Joseph Resident Agency and the FBI Chicago Field Office assisted the tribal police and the U.S. District Attorney’s office in the case.

“The conviction of Jesus Gaytan-Garcia represents a significant step toward justice and healing for the Pokagon Tribal Community,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Those involved in large-scale thefts will be held accountable for their actions.”

