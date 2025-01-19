Ravens superfan embarks on spiritual quest to Buffalo in honor of late brother

By Stephon Dingle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The flock is hitting the road to snowy Buffalo and a dedicated Ravens fan is set to drive to western New York – on a spiritual quest for not just a Lamar Jackson Super Bowl run – but in the memory of his late brother.

Richard Gans has been a Ravens fan since the beginning, and his love for the Ravens was inspired by his big brother David, who died in 2019.

As Richard gets ready to brave the cold, he’s on a journey for closure in honor of his best friend in what he describes as divine destiny.

“I’m very confident, I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t nervous,” Gans admitted.

That’s just life as a Ravens fan for Gans, who will travel to Western New York and brave the single-digit weather to see Lamar Jackson take another step toward a Super Bowl win.

“This is somewhat like a revenge tour, nothing ever comes easy as a Ravens fan, it’s always heartbreak but we always do it the hard way,” Gans said.

Heartbreak and the hard way are personal for Richard and his family. His big brother David Gans III was the ultimate Ravens fan with a passion for purple.

“David’s last game was Lamar’s first playoff outing against the Chargers,” Gans told WJZ Reporter Stephon Dingle. “I did not get to go to that game. I know David was there he was really pumped as he was for every game.”

But days after what would be David’s last game, he died after overdosing on opioids, devastating his little brother and family who are continuing to keep his spirit alive.

“So this is David’s high school ring. He went to Towson High School right down the street, so he was a wrestler, that is probably where the issue started, he was prescribed oxycodone when he was 16 years old as he had a Lisfranc fracture.”

Since then, Richard has become a season ticket holder, and now for the divisional playoffs, a road warrior in memory of his brother, to see the QB1 and potential MV3 they both believed would eventually lead the Ravens to another Lombardi trophy.

“I think the toughest thing is not being able to be at the game with him…that’s what kills me the most honestly,” he said.

But just like his brother did 12 years ago when he went to the Ravens’ last Super Bowl in New Orleans, Richard says not if, but when the Ravens go back, he’ll be ready along with the spirit of his brother.

“That’s the plan. I mean…will my wife like to hear this while she’s watching this?… Sorry, honey, I think we’re going to be going to New Orleans.”

Richard and his wife are expecting a baby and hoping it’s a son who they would name after his brother and become David Gans IV.

Richard and his buddies will be hitting the long and snowy road to Buffalo on Saturday morning.

