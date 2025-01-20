Business owners hopeful Prop 36 will help reduce shoplifting

By Diego Moctezuma

CHICO, California (KHSL) — Following the passage of Proposition 36 in November, some Chico business owners are expressing optimism that the new law will provide better protection against theft, particularly shoplifting.

While it’s still too early to determine the long-term effects of Prop 36, which increases penalties for repeat offenders, some local business owners feel the legislation is a positive step toward reducing crime. Kathy Squyres, owner of Country Squyres Antiques, shared her personal experience with theft, recalling a time when a $2,500 watch was stolen from her shop—and the thief got away without consequences.

“I’m frustrated because there’s nothing you can do. You have no recourse. At least now, I think we will have some, so hopefully, this will make a difference,” Squyres said.

Prop 36 introduces harsher penalties for repeat shoplifters, particularly those who have already been convicted multiple times. Under the new law, those who commit shoplifting offenses three times—regardless of the value of the stolen items—can now face felony charges.

In addition to these changes, the law also aims to combat the opioid crisis by classifying fentanyl as a hard drug, allowing for sentencing enhancements that impose additional prison time if drug dealers are found with loaded firearms or large quantities of the drugs.

