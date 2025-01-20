Couple slides off road in Red River Gorge following KY snowstorm

By Kayleigh Randle

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WLEX) — This round of snow blew its way across Kentucky, accumulating in some areas more than others.

LEX 18’s Kayleigh Randle and photojournalists Thomas Holsapple made their way to Eastern Kentucky to see first-hand what the road conditions were like. While driving into the area, main roads were clear with no snow covering them. Once we got into Estill County, even back roads were clear and not very snow-covered.

That is until around five o’clock when the wind and snow picked up in Estill County. Visibility became an issue and the roads quickly were covered in snow.

By the time LEX 18 made their way into Slade, Kentucky the sun had set and the snowfall had only increased. This created major visibility issues and slick spots on the road. A gas station in the area even had a “closed due to weather” sign on its front door.

A couple from Indiana was hiking in the Red River Gorge Sunday when the snow was falling across Kentucky. Although, due to the roads being so slick, the couples vehicle got stuck while traveling to see Sky Bridge.

“So we were going up the hill and we just lost traction. So we put it in reverse and we backed down the hill for about a quarter of a mile trying to turn around. The front end just slid around, so it’s very ice-covered with snow,” explains the couple.

After some help from two trucks who passed by, the couple was able to safely get to a nearby gas station and call for a tow truck.

LEX 18’s Meteorologist Emily McKinney reports Eastern Kentucky saw a total accumulation of two to three inches of snow.

While roads in Eastern Kentucky had a thin layer of snow once the sun set and salt trucks were out making their rounds. It’s best to stay off the roads as temperatures drop and conditions freeze overnight.

