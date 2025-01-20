Skip to Content
Firefighters rescue deer from icy waters

North Canton Fire says the team spent time drying and warming the deer
By Mercy Sackor

    NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WEWS) — The North Canton fire chief and a firefighter rescued a deer stuck in icy waters Friday morning, according to the North Canton Fire Department.

North Canton Fire shared that Chief Cramer and Firefighter Fox found the deer in a pond behind homes on Shiloh Run South East.

Officials said the deer was stuck in the water, unable to free itself, when firefighters worked together quickly to help free the animal.

North Canton Fire says the team spent time drying and warming the deer, who they named “Shiloh.”

The department said the deer was released back into its natural habitat.

“We’re proud to serve not just the people of our community but also its wildlife,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

