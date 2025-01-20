Skip to Content
Former Solid Waste employee accused of stealing $25K of county funds

By
Published 3:50 PM

By Adam Kight

    POSEY COUNTY, Indiana (WEVV) — A former employee of Posey County Solid Waste is accused of stealing more than $25,000 of county funds.

The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office says 44-year-old Jennifer Tinsley was arrested after an investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police.

Through the investigation authorities say it was determined that from April 2023 through February 2024, Tinsley received $21,274.52 in unauthorized checks plus $4,550.50 in fraudulent payroll checks for a total of $25,852.02.

During an interview, investigators say Tinsley admitted to forging fraudulent vendor and payroll checks that she had written to herself.

Tinsley is facing multiple felony theft charges. She could serve more than two years in prison and be fined up to $10,000 if she’s convicted.

