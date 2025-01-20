Man, 8-year-old child die after water rescue at beach near Half Moon Bay

By Tim Fang

California (KPIX) — A man and an 8-year-old boy have died following a water rescue off the San Mateo County coast over the weekend, officials said.

According to California State Parks officials, multiple lifeguards and rangers responded to the Cowell Ranch State Beach south of Half Moon Bay shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. Additional first responders, including Coastside Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard, Pillar Point Harbor Patrol, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office and the California Highway Patrol were called to the scene.

State Parks lifeguards were able to find the pair in the water. The pair were brought to a Harbor Patrol vessel, where aid was rendered.

The 8-year-old was airlifted to Stanford Medical Center, while the 39-year-old man was taken by ground ambulance. Both the man and boy were later pronounced deceased.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family for this devastating loss,” a State Parks spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area.

Authorities did not release their names or how the pair were related. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

