Man arrested for arson at U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman’s Office, cites TikTok ban as motive

FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The City of Fond du Lac Police Department says they have arrested a 19-year-old Menasha man, suspected of setting fire to a strip mall which has office space leased to U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman.

It happened on Sun. Jan. 19 shortly after 1:00 a.m. at 525 N. Peters Avenue.

Officers say they located the 19-year-old suspect near the strip mall, and he admitted to starting the fire in response to recent talks of the national TikTok ban.

“We are relieved that no one was injured, and the office was unoccupied at the time of the fire,” said Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein. “Acts of violence, in any form are not tolerated, and we remain committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our community. I am thankful for the swift response of our Officers in helping knock down the fire and also locating the suspect of this arson.”

The suspect is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail and a charge of arson is being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

On Sun. Jan, 19, the social media platform TikTok went dark for users across the United States.

