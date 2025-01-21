Arson suspect arrested in connection to Griffith Park brush fire

By KABC Staff

Griffith Park (KABC) — An arson suspect was taken into custody after a quarter-acre brush fire was set below Griffith Observatory on Monday, officials said.

The fire started around 1 p.m. at 162 Griffith Park, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The blaze was extinguished in 31 minutes and no structures were damaged or destroyed.

Los Angeles police said the suspect was taken into custody in the 1700 block of Kenmore Avenue. Officers initially responded to the 2900 block of Glendower Avenue and after investigating, tracked down the suspect 1.4 miles away.

The fire was set during a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service due to “very strong Santa Ana winds” with humidity “drastically lower to the single digits.”

No other details were released.

