Footprints in snow help police solve vandalism spree during storm

By Tammy Mutasa

Click here for updates on this story

FALMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A group of vandals tore through a neighborhood during a snowstorm in Massachusetts early Monday. Police found them by following their footprints.

A town worker was sanding streets on Cape Cod just after 2 a.m. and noticed all the damage on and around Crooked Meadow Road in Falmouth. Investigators said 50 properties had damage, most of it mailboxes.

Mailboxes smashed

Loralynn Teixeira woke up Monday morning to police knocking on her door, saying they found her mailbox on the ground covered in leaves and ice.

“I don’t know what kids, or anybody really, get out of something like that. What are you feeling, like this is exciting? I don’t get it, nothing better to do,” Teixeira told WBZ-TV. “It could have been worse, mailboxes are better than homes and cars, but still.”

Richard Boudreau’s mailbox was dented.

“Kids do dumb things and I’m sure these kids are regretting this so much right now. I think in the end, nobody was hurt,” he told WBZ.

There are surveillance cameras in the area, but some weren’t recording at the time of the incident. However, some of the vandals left a trail of footprints.

“Officers utilized footprints in the snow to track down the suspected parties involved in these acts of vandalism. Charges are expected to be filed against those responsible as the investigation continues,” Falmouth Police said in a statement. They did not say how many people were involved and police have not released any of their names.

“Don’t commit crimes in the snow”

“Don’t commit crimes in the snow, I guess, is the moral of that story,” said Boudreau.

Anyone who may have video of the suspects during the vandalism spree is asked to call police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.