High school student raises thousands for Southern California fire victims

By Nina Burns

Click here for updates on this story

MODESTO, California (KOVR) — What started as a hope by a Modesto High School to raise a few hundred dollars quickly turned into thousands of dollars in aid for victims of the Los Angeles-area fires.

Ryan Nazari said he felt the need to help wildfire victims after watching the news.

“Once I was on the Red Cross page, and I was going to click the donation tab, it said there was other ways to donate. I clicked on it, and it took me to a fundraising page where I could make my own fundraiser,” Nazari said.

That’s when Nazari decided to make his own fundraiser, Embers of Hope.

“I was thinking, ‘What’s symbolic enough to match the fires and something that inspires something with the people?’ So, Embers of Hope. When a flame ends, there’s always embers. You want to at least have something come from them,” he explained.

During the first day of the fundraiser, it raised over $3,000. After just over a week, and as of this story, the fundraiser surpassed $7,500.

“I hope it goes towards helping people repatriate themselves, find themselves into better, new lives,” Nazari said. “I know a lot of people who lost their homes, lost their entire livelihood, so I hope that this money will go to at least giving them some time to transition or find a way back to where they were.”

Nazari raised his goal to $10,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.