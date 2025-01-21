Metro Richmond Zoo announces interactive ‘Poppy Pygmy Hippo Experience’

By Caroline Coleburn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — The Metro Richmond Zoo announced “The Poppy Pygmy Hippo Experience” on Tuesday, which gives visitors a chance for up-close and personal encounters with the viral baby hippo and her mom.

The 30-minute Poppy Pygmy Hippo Experience, which costs $175 per person, includes:

A guided behind-the-scenes tour of the indoor pool area of the Hippo Haven habitat

Wading into the water near Iris and Poppy with a safe barrier in between, with waders provided

Potential opportunities to feed produce to Iris and Poppy

Learning more about pygmy hippo behavior and conservation from a zoo team member

Up to four people, ages 8 and up, are allowed for each time slot. Zoo admission is required but not included in the cost of the experience.

CBS 6 reporter Caroline Coleburn got to take part in a preview of the experience with photojournalist April Harshman and digital producer Emily Richardson. They fed Poppy and Iris celery sticks and even got to let Poppy stand on their hands.

“That’s really what it’s all about, is getting people out to get close and to experience and sort of have a bond towards them, like they’re getting towards this baby, the baby hippo,” Andelin explained. “So that general awareness is super important for us, for people to feel really connected to her and want to know more about the species, help the species and that sort of thing.”

Andelin notes there are fewer than 2,000 pygmy hippos in the wild, so this truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Poppy also won’t be this small for long, so even though it’s cold outside now, be sure not to wait until spring if you want to see Poppy while she’s still a baby.

