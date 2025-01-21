Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse introducing new device to detect radon
By Tommy Mason
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Vanderburgh County Commissioners will have a celebration for Nation Radon Action Month.
Last year leaders say radon was detected in the sub-basement of the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse.
On Wednesday, January 22, commissioners say they will be introducing a newly-installed radon mitigation system.
Officials say Wednesday’s event will offer a chance to answer questions about the new system, and promote radon awareness and safety.
