Person arrested after running over victim at gas station

By Audrey Goodson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Authorities say a suspect was arrested after running over a victim Tuesday morning at a southwest Oklahoma City gas station.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at a 7-Eleven near Southwest 68th Street and May Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person who had been hit and injured. Police said they also saw the pickup truck that hit the victim take off out of the parking lot.

Officers learned that the suspect and victim knew each other and had been living in the truck together. The victim got out of the truck, and police said the suspect ran that person over.

Police found the suspect just blocks away during a traffic stop near Southwest 59th Street and May Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

