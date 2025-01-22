Bald eagle “in a dazed state” rescued along road, officials say

By Adam Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bald eagle “in a dazed state” and “likely injured” was rescued on Tuesday along a road in Harford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The county’s animal control found the bald eagle calm but also shaken by some sort of injury.

Animal control officers were able to grab the bird and transport it to Chadwell Animal Hospital for examination and treatment.

“Here’s hoping our new friend makes a full and speedy recovery,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

More bald eagle rescues

Bald eagle rescues are not completely rare in Maryland.

In March 2024, a bald eagle was rescued from the grille of a car in Calvert County, Maryland. According to officials, the driver collided with the eagle on Route 4.

When the driver checked the front of the car, the eagle was alive and trapped in the grille.

In November 2023, an injured bald eagle was rescued by a U.S. Park Police officer along Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The Owl Moon Raptor Center assisted with the rescue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.