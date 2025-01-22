Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Body camera video shows police shoot child sex assault suspect in Milwaukee home

By
Published 3:25 PM

By Tanner Kahler

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee police released police body camera video Tuesday showing a police shooting that wounded a man inside a Milwaukee home on Jan. 6.

An officer shot Emilio Arner-Ortiz, 19, while carrying out a search warrant at 7th Street and Arthur Avenue in Milwaukee. He was wanted in a child sexual assault investigation.

Investigators said Arner-Ortiz pointed a gun at officers before the shooting.

Arner-Ortiz survived the shooting. He is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy he met online.

Following the shooting, prosecutors charged him with the use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, abduction of a child, child enticement, second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content