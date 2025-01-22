Community warned of large pack of roaming, hybrid dogs



SOUTH NATOMAS, California (KOVR) — Large dogs are on the loose in south Natomas, prompting a warning to the community to be on alert and report sightings to Animal Control.

For the last week, five dogs believed to be wolf-husky hybrid mixes, according to the Front Street Animal Shelter, have been spotted roaming in south Natomas. A spokesperson for the shelter told CBS13 they received nearly a dozen reports in the last week, including two reported dog attacks.

One of the dog attacks left Goretti Deanda without her 3-year-old Maltipoo, Chloe. The pup was killed on her morning walk, according to Deanda, who got the call from her mother, who walked the dog for her daughter.

“Every day, when I get home, it’s tough. I expect her to run to me,” said Deanda.

Her mother said three canines came out of the bushes and attacked Chloe. It was only after screaming that multiple people jumped in and scared the dogs away.

“If these dogs are huge, you can only do so much. You’re risking it,” said Deanda.

Deanda told CBS13 that she knew the worst when she got to Chloe, and an emergency visit to the vet confirmed her worst fears. In the week since her dog passed, she said she has cried enough to “be strong now” and share the story as a warning to other dog owners in south Natomas.

A similar concern was shared by another dog owner who told CBS13 his dog was attacked by a pack of at least five canines that he believes were the same group at the center of the warnings.

“One of the dogs comes up and starts shaking her up like a little toy,” Daniel Todd said. “Once it was happening, they were all circling us.”

Todd’s two small dogs were inside his apartment complex along West El Camino Avenue in south Natomas when he says one of them was attacked. He started screaming and said that was likely the only reason the attack wasn’t worse or aimed at him.

“Five to six husky kind of dogs. I’m not sure if they were crossbred with a wolf, or not,” Todd said.

A spokesperson for Front Street Animal Shelter told CBS13 that three of the five canines have been captured, and two are still roaming.

With nearly a dozen reports, Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes, who represents the Natomas area as a Sacramento city councilmember, released a warning to the community:

“Our office is aware of two or more large husky/wolf hybrid dogs roaming the South Natomas area and causing harm. Over the past few days, 311 and Animal Control have received multiple reports and are actively working to capture these animals.

We need your assistance in locating these dogs. If you see them, please call or text our Animal Control Supervisor at 916-215-7102. Include a detailed description of their location and, if possible, photos.

Your swift action can help ensure these dogs are located quickly and safely. Thank you for your support!”

