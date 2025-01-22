Dog found in dumpster after spending hours in bitter cold

By WABC Staff

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) — A dog is recovering at a shelter after it had been left to freeze to death in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Scottie — a 2-year-old Bichon Frise — was found in a dumpster at the Glenwood apartment complex on Tuesday after it spent 11 hours in the bitter cold, according to police.

A maintenance worker discovered Scottie.

“They said that they found him,” said Old Bridge Police’s Michael Shannon. “He poked his head out of the dumpster when the maintenance guy drove by. They took him because nobody else was around.”

Old Bridge police say security cameras captured images of a 26-year-old man speaking on the phone with Scottie under his arm walking towards the dumpster. Scottie was dumped among the garbage bags in single-digit temperatures.

“Everyone was cooperating and willing to help us,” added Old Bridge Police Detective Jessica Nierodzik. “Glenwood Management helped us get everything we needed.”

The apartment complex is filled with pet owners who expressed disgust after such an incident.

“I can’t even imagine how someone could think of doing that,” said Old Bridge native Daniel Vaysberg. “There’s so many resources available. What goes through someone’s head to do something like that?”

One woman whose video helped identify the suspect hopes he is evicted immediately.

Old Bridge Mayor Eleanor Walker told Eyewitness News calls have been pouring for those looking to give Scottie a loving home.

The man who dumped Scottie was charged with animal neglect and abandonment.

