K-9’s retirement party was everything a dog could want

BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado (KMGH) — After eight years of service, a retiring K-9 in Boulder County was celebrated on Saturday with lots of love and tennis balls.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of K-9 Halo’s party on social media. In the video, she walks around the office with her handler, Deputy Jason Ryan. She sniffs around chairs and office supplies. A crowd in the office watches, many smiling and with phones recording. K-9 Halo then stops at a box, sits down, and looks at Ryan — a clear indication that she had detected something worth investigating. It’s a move she has mastered over the years.

And with that, staff tossed a dozen or so tennis balls her way and with a very happy tail, she pounced on them, bouncing from one to the next.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 Halo, a Belgian Malinios, was born on New Year’s Day in 2014 and joined the sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit in 2017.

She worked with Deputy Kelly Boden until 2021, and then Deputy Ryan.

During her time serving the people of Boulder County, K-9 Halo deployed 174 times and helped with searches, finding narcotics, recovering evidence, apprehending criminals and tracking suspects.

“You have shown what it is meant to be brave and loyal, protecting your handler and other officers,” her end-of-watch call reads, which was included in the video. “We are grateful for your years of dedication to the sheriff’s office and we know that you will enjoy the rest of your life in retirement, sleeping in, staying warm and getting all the belly rubs. Good girl, Halo.”

K-9 Halo will live out her days with Deputy Ryan’s family.

The Friends of Boulder County Sheriff K9 Association has K-9 stuffed toys available for sale that support the county’s K-9s. A stuffed animal version of Halo is available for a $20 donation. Half of the proceeds go directly to the organization, which supports the retirement of K-9s, and the other 50% supports the purchase of more stuffed animals to continue the fundraiser.

The sheriff’s office currently has one K-9 on duty after Halo’s retirement. K-9 Sapper, a Belgian Malinois, works alongside Deputy Torrey Williams. Click here to see the sheriff’s office’s retired K-9s.

The sheriff’s office’s law enforcement K-9 unit is the second-oldest in Colorado.

Happy retirement, Halo!

