Man speaks about pardon from President Trump after January 6th attack

By Matt Flener

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — President Donald Trump on Monday signed pardons for more than 1,500 defendants involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Among those pardoned were the founder of the Oath Keepers, a neo-fascist militant organization, and organizer of the insurrection, Stewart Rhodes.

Also on the list were at least 40 people from Kansas and Missouri.

They now have clear criminal records.

C.J. Walden is one of those defendants. He entered the Capitol after following the crowds of people inside.

The U.S. Marine veteran and supporter of President Trump said he climbed a wall, took pictures and video inside, and left after about five minutes.

He pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, accepting a plea deal of three years of probation that ended Saturday.

Walden said he is grateful for President Trump’s pardon on Monday, which wipes his record clean.

“Do I regret it? Kind of,” he said. “But, you know, me being me, I would have done it anyway. I didn’t break anything. I didn’t try to beat up any cops.”

Walden said he has had people disavow what he did, but he has also received support.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Missouri) is not happy President Trump pardoned so many, especially those that attacked police officers.

“This is not a good sign for democracy,” he said. “If you want to pardon people for beating up on police officers, you’re going way, way too far in terms of talking about reform and how much you love the blue.”

The Congressman said he worries what type of protection he may or may not receive into the future in the U.S. Capitol, based on President Trump’s actions.

“I can say this was not good,” he said. “This was not a shining hour for America.”

To see the full list of those involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol breach, including at least forty people from Missouri and Kansas, visit: justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.