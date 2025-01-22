Rancher jumps into frozen pond to save calf

By Braden Bates

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The Oklahoma community is championing a rancher who saved a calf from an icy situation.

Oklahomans first heard about the rescue through a video shared on Facebook. That video getting over three million views and hundreds of comments praising the rancher.

2 News talked with Hunter Wagnon the rancher who braved the cold to save the calf.

“We absolutely love doing this, and every rancher has had to do this kind of thing before. Like, we really do love these little animals, and we take a lot better care than most people think we do. And so, as soon as I saw it, like, I just knew, like, I got to go get this thing. And so I just stripped down and started busting my way to it,” said Wagnon.

He said he was feeding his cattle on a neighboring ranch when his brother called him. That’s when his action kicked in.

He said this is something that happens more often than we think in the winter, with cattle not knowing where they’re walking.

It’s how he knew to take off his boots and some dry clothes when hopping in the frozen water.

“Well, I’ve always been told, don’t go in water with your boots on, that’s a good way to drown. And, I didn’t have time to go home, get waiters, or go get a canoe, or whatever. And I just knew I was going to have a long evening ahead of me, taking care of that baby calf before I got back home to warm up,” said Wagnon.

The calf was safely rescued with Wagnon saying it wasn’t a matter of swimming.

“Surprisingly, they can actually swim quite well, but with the ice, it couldn’t break its way through the ice, and so it would have died in a matter of minutes, probably. So that’s why we had to break the ice. Get into it that way. It could have a path to get back out,” Wagnon.

After pulling the calf out of the water the family quickly dried it off along with Wagnon and his brother.

Wagnon said he’s grateful for all the love he’s received after this video was posted.

“I thought it was crazy when it got like a thousand views. I was like holy crap. And now it’s like over 3 million,” said Wagnon.

What makes him most proud, is the recognition ranchers in Oklahoma have gotten for their work.

“It’s the life we live. But it’s a freaking, awesome life, man. It’s a traditional deal. We’re family-oriented, you know, like I’ve got my little nephew right now. He’s running a big tractor moving hay for me. He’s 13 years old. He rides and ropes and helps on the ranch, my daughter does. It’s a generational deal, and it’s awesome to be a part of,” said Wagnon.

