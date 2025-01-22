Tow Truck Driver recognized as a hero after saving couple from fiery car crash

By Ezekiel Telemaco

Click here for updates on this story

NEENAH, Wisconsin (WGBA) — A Neenah tow truck driver is being celebrated as a hero after rescuing two people from a fiery car crash on Monday night.

Tanner Ater was preparing to leave his apartment for work when he heard a loud crash outside.

“I happened to see a car laid out on its side and a lady screaming for help,” Ater said.

Without hesitation, Ater called 911, put on his snow gear, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and drove his tow truck to the crash site on Gillingham Road near Breezewood Lane.

When he arrived, he found the overturned car with a woman sitting on top, frantically calling for help. She said that her husband was trapped inside the vehicle.

“It was laying on its side,” Ater said. “The passenger door was down at an angle. The driver was up here. The lady was sitting on top of the vehicle holding the door open, saying her husband was trapped.”

Ater acted quickly, using the fire extinguisher to put out the flames before helping the woman off the car.

“I jumped on the car, opened the door, and saw her husband lying at the bottom of the vehicle,” Ater said.

As he worked to free the man, a Neenah police officer arrived to assist. Together, they extinguished another fire in the engine bay and pulled the man from the wreckage.

Reflecting on the rescue, Ater said, “If I hadn’t acted, I don’t think the husband would have made it. I think he would have died.”

Neenah Police say the woman Ater helped was treated and released from the hospital. They added that the husband remains hospitalized, though his current condition is uncertain.

Ater hopes his actions inspire others to help in moments of need. “What if that was your family?” he said. “What if you drove by and didn’t recognize it was your mom, dad, sister, or brother in the car on fire? And you just drove right past?”

Thanks to Ater’s heroism, the couple survived a deadly crash, and he is now being recognized as a local hero.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.