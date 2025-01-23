Dave Coulier’s wife Melissa talks ‘Full House’ star’s battle with cancer, leading women’s wellness seminars

By WXYZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Michigan (WXYZ) — Dave Coulier became a household name as he starred in ‘Full House’ in the 1990s. Here in Michigan, he’s one of our state’s favorite sons.

Dave is currently in the fight of his life, announcing back in November that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The woman by his side, his wife Melissa, is on a tireless mission to help him — while helping others in our community.

Melissa sat down with WXYZ to discuss Dave’s fight, the holistic methods they’re using to go with chemo therapy, and how she is contributing to the community through her own wellness efforts with women.

“He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult,” Melissa said.

The Couliers moved back to St. Clair Shores in 2019. Dave’s joy and humor have helped guide him through this battle with cancer.

“He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it. Every morning, if he’s feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too,” Melissa said.

The 65-year-old, known to so many as Joey Gladstone, has shared updates on his health on the ‘Full House Rewind’ podcast. He has joked about his hair, the hats he’s wearing, and the cold Michigan winters.

Melissa said his strength comes from family.

“I think it’s just innately in him. He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it,” she said. “I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them,” she said.

Melissa’s focus is on Dave, but she is also carving out time to help women. Melissa and her fellow co-founder of Live Well Lead Well, Melanie Samuels, have a Feb. 19 summit for women’s wellness at Emagine Palladium.

“We are going to be speaking to female leaders, whether that is a female CEO, or someone in politics, or the leader in your household,” Samuels explained.

They hold private summits, but the launch with Emagine is exciting step in spreading their efforts. Melissa was actually Samuels’ first client, when she was dealing with chronic pain from lupus.

“We are dedicated to empowering female leaders in order to live a whole picture approach with holistic wellness,” Coulier said. “Our whole-person approach to nutrition, intentional movement, and mindfulness will kickstart your health journey.”

As for the continuing journey in Dave’s health, Melissa said they continue to lean on friendship and community.

“He’s so beloved, and so that really helps. Everyone is really rallying around all of us,” she smiled.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.