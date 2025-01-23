Family of Omaha woman who died in jail suing CHI Health

By Eddie Messel

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Aundrea Milnes passed away on Nov. 3, 2022. Now, her family is suing CHI Health and two health care professionals for medical malpractice.

According to court documents, on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2022, an ambulance took Aundrea Milnes to Creighton University Medical Center after being found on a bench outside of the Sienna Francis House.

Upon arrival, court documents say both the nurse and doctor evaluated Milnes for abdominal and intestinal pain before eventually discharging her from the hospital.

Upon being discharged, the lawsuit alleges Milnes refused to leave the property, showing up at the east entrance of the hospital seeking additional medical care for what documents say was severe and excruciating pain.

At approximately 4:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to Creighton University Medical Center, where officers say in documents that they “advised Milnes she needed to leave the property, or she would be taken to jail, to which she stated she wanted to go to jail.”

Milnes was arrested and taken to Douglas County Corrections, where she was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead at approximately 2:49 p.m.

According to an autopsy report presented by the defense, Milnes’ cause of death was a combination of acute methamphetamine intoxication, hypertensive cardiovascular disease, and necrosis.

Her family’s attorney says in court documents Milnes died from complications of an abdominal and intestinal condition.

The defense says the last hours of Milnes’ life were caught on hospital and jail surveillance video. It’s expected to play a big part in this trial that began Tuesday. According to documents CHI Health, the doctor and nurse involved are all denying any wrongdoing.

