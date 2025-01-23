Rutherford County residents demand change amid rising animal cruelty claims

By Taylor Thompson

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 has received countless claims from viewers of cases of animal cruelty and neglect in Rutherford County.

On Wednesday, News 13 spoke with Helen Jones, who has been the president of the Rutherford County Humane Society for more than 30 years. She said that groups like the humane society have tried to make changes over the years, but that it always seems to fall to the wayside.

“It’s just been a sad road,” Jones said.

Animal control services in Rutherford County is a division of the health department, known as Foothills Health District; it is not a part of the sheriff’s office.

“The people that work at animal control say that they cannot do anything in the way of policing or enforcing laws,” Jones said. Jones and other residents shared photos with News 13 that showed some of the treatment.

In the photos, you can see dogs chained up on properties or in cages that are too small. Jones said that in some cases, this has ended in horrific ways.

“[Some] where the animals died – one strangled itself falling off the porch or froze to death,” she said.

She said that is what has caused such an uproar in the county, and that animal control said they were unable to do anything as it would be trespassing if they went onto a person’s property.

Jones said that through the humane society, they have a trap-neuter-return program as one of the biggest problems is animals needing to be spayed.

“But, these people that have animals tied up, they’re not going to take advantage of what we’re saying,” she added.

Jones said that they have so many animals that have been neglected or abused, and she wanted to see animal control respond to every report.

News 13 took Jones’ concerns to the Rutherford County animal control services building.

The county’s Interim Public Health Director Jason Masters issued a statement:

While the situation surrounding animal neglect and cruelty in Rutherford County is heartbreaking and unacceptable, both of our animal services officers are completing as many complaint responses as possible given their scope of jurisdiction. We are operating with a nearly full shelter of law enforcement-related animals that we cannot adopt out, foster, or euthanize, limiting our ability to house other animals. We work closely with the sheriff’s office and other local agencies as necessary, and our goal is to assist local law enforcement in holding those responsible to the highest degree of accountability.

Jones said that they are going to voice their concerns to commissioners at the upcoming meeting on Feb. 3. She encouraged others in the county to come and support.

