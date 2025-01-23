Shootout suspect killed by Raleigh police was on probation, court documents show

By Sydnee Scofield

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — The man who police say shot and critically wounded a Raleigh police officer Monday night had a history of stalking, and the victim in those cases appears to be a woman who lived at the home where the shootout took place Monday.

Raleigh Police shot and killed 70-year-old Antonio Rodrigues Monday night after they say he started shooting at officers. It led to a tense situation in the Renaissance Park neighborhood, with neighbors being asked to shelter in place. 73-year-old John Rowe was also killed, but it’s unclear exactly how and what his relationship was to the situation.

Rodrigues’ previous charges and convictions Court documents obtained by ABC11 show that Rodrigues has convictions linked to incidents in 2014, 2021, and 2022.

He was convicted of felony stalking in Carteret County back in 2014.

He also pleaded guilty to several counts of stalking (both felony and misdemeanor) and disclosing private images in Wake County for incidents in 2021 and 2022.

He was convicted in March of 2023 and sentenced to 32 months of probation, meaning he was still on probation when the shootout took place Monday night. The initial call Monday came in as a residential burglary, with police saying Rodrigues had a prior relationship with the woman who lived at the home where this was taking place.

The woman who owns the home is also listed as the victim in the incidents from 2021 and 2022. ABC11 is working to learn if she’s also the victim in the 2014 case.

The documents detail that Rodrigues sent multiple unwanted texts and calls to the victim, as well as sending private images of her to her place of employment. It appears that they were addressed to other people at the office, not the victim. The documents say that Rodrigues sent those photos “with the intent to coerce, harass, intimidate, demean, humiliate, or cause financial loss” to the victim. Under his plea agreement, the judgment against Rodrigues was classified as domestic violence.

The court also ordered Rodrigues not to have any contact with the victim, and to stay at least 300 yards away from her. It also ordered him to destroy all images he had of the victim and undergo an abuser treatment program.

