Warrick County animal cruelty investigation leads to arrests, rescue of dozens of animals

By Courtney Green

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — Animal cruelty remains a pressing issue across the Tri-State, and law enforcement continues to confront it head-on. A recent investigation in Warrick County has resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the rescue of more than 20 animals from a home in Newburgh.

Warrick County deputies, in collaboration with animal control officers, discovered a disturbing scene at the residence, which included over two dozen animals, both living and dead. The animals rescued from the property ranged from dogs to exotic pets, all of which were reportedly neglected.

“They’re animals, but they need our care. And when you don’t give them proper care, there’s criminal charges for that,” said Sheriff Mike Wilder.

The investigation began after neighbors alerted authorities to possible animal cruelty or neglect at the home. After an initial inquiry, Warrick County Animal Control contacted the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, which subsequently executed a search warrant.

“We executed that search warrant yesterday. During that, several animals were found in the home, including several dead animals. Two people were arrested—both charged with neglect. And since they had prior convictions, those were Level 6 felonies,” Wilder said.

The suspects, Shayna and Kimberly Burko, both have prior charges related to animal neglect. Those offenses occurred in 2018 and 2022 in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties, elevating this latest case to a Level 6 felony.

“It’s kind of frustrating because I don’t think that was their intent to just cause harm to animals. But when you don’t take care of them, that is what you are basically doing,” Wilder said.

In 2024, Warrick County has handled five animal cruelty cases resulting in charges, while Vanderburgh County and Evansville police have received 57 animal cruelty reports, 26 of which led to criminal charges.

As the Burkos face their third offense, officials expect the court to impose stricter penalties.

“These are animals we, as humans, are expected to take care of. When people neglect them, it upsets our community. But I want to assure everyone that animal control does a great job responding to complaints, we assist them whenever we can, and our Humane Society is ready to help. We have resources that work together to make sure these cases are addressed. We will arrest and prosecute,” said Wilder.

Both suspects arrested in the Newburgh case have prior convictions for animal neglect. The rescued animals are currently being cared for by the Warrick Humane Society as the investigation continues.

