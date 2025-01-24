4 teens charged in killing of coyote earlier this month, officials say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Four teens are charged in connection to the killing of a coyote in Mount Greenwood earlier this month, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, face conservation-related violations for their involvement in the killing, including unlawfully hunting without supervision, unlawfully hunting on lands without permission of owner, unlawfully hunting within 100 yards of a home, and unlawful abandonment of wildlife carcass on private property without permission.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the 10600 block of South Sacramento Avenue. The animal was found dead on private property and was removed.

The Illinois Conservation Police, along with the Chicago Police Department, spoke with witnesses, reviewed video, and found the coyote’s carcass after it had been shot on the railroad tracks with a bow and then stomped.

All four teens were issued citations and notices to appear in Cook County Court on Feb. 26.

