Kansas education officials address immigration crackdown directive

By Stacie Strader

Kansas (KOAM) (KOAM) — KANSAS (KOAM) – Kansas education officials say they will continue protecting student information and student safety as directives are issued in a national immigration crackdown.

This week, Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued two directives he believes is “essential to ending the invasion of the US southern border and empower law enforcement to protect Americans.”

The first of those rescinds the Biden Administration’s guidelines that kept Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from “sensitive” areas. Those areas include schools and churches.

In response to those guidelines being removed, the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) released a statement on how this change doesn’t change its priority of the state’s students.

“The Kansas State Department of Education is aware of concerns raised because of the recent announcement that certain policies of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have changed. Specifically, the federal government revoked the directive issued in 2021 that limited conducting immigration enforcement actions in or near protected areas such as schools, hospitals, and places of worship, except in specific limited circumstances. Tuesday’s action did not change the law, nor did it increase the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s authority. To that end, we remind school personnel that their ultimate responsibility is the education and protection of all students. All students have a constitutionally protected right to receive an education. Schools are advised to continue to follow the law and abide by their board-approved policies regarding investigations and/or arrests on school grounds. KSDE wishes to assure school personnel, parents, and the students of Kansas that we will not share any student data without a warrant, subpoena, or other lawfully issued court order.

At this time, we believe the best thing schools can provide to their respective communities is an assurance that they will continue to comply with all state and federal laws protecting student information and student safety. We also suggest schools update emergency contact information for all families.

KSDE recommendations:

Schools should ensure emergency contact information is updated for all families. Ensure all school personnel follow the district’s board-approved policies regarding investigations and/or arrests on school grounds. Schools should issue a reminder that no student information can be shared without parental consent or a warrant, subpoena, or other lawfully issued court order.” COPYRIGHT 2025 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

