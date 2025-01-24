Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing caseworker multiple times

<i>WXYZ via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Deputies in Oakland County responded to a 911 call of a man “who had been stabbed multiple times” on Wednesday in Orion Township.
WXYZ via CNN Newsource
Deputies in Oakland County responded to a 911 call of a man “who had been stabbed multiple times” on Wednesday in Orion Township.
By
Published 9:15 AM

By Natalia Escalante

Click here for updates on this story

    ORION TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a caseworker who helps refugees on Wednesday in Orion Township.

Deputies in Oakland County responded to a 911 call of a man “who had been stabbed multiple times” around 2:05 p.m. on Red Root Road near E. Silverbell and Kern roads.

Authorities say the suspect took off in his car but was later taken into custody. Deputies say he is a refugee from Afghanistan.

The victim is a caseworker with a company that helps refugees, officials said. He was taken into surgery with stab wounds that are “very serious,” the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incident.

Officials don’t believe anyone else was involved and say there’s no danger to the community.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and say they’ll provide more details at a later time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content