‘More time together!’: Bucks fans enjoy Deer District during hour game delay

By Erica Finke

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Fiserv Forum was buzzing for hours before the Milwaukee Bucks were set to take on the Miami Heat Thursday. Some fans, including the Sinkler family from Mukwonago, had no idea there would be a one-hour delay.

“We did not know that,” said Joelene Sinkler. “Our kids bought us tickets to go to the game tonight for Christmas, so we are super excited.”

The Bucks touched down in Milwaukee around 4:50 p.m. Thursday night, just hours before tipoff.

The team’s plan was grounded coming home from New Orleans where a rare winter storm dumped ten inches of snow this week; the snow also postponed Wednesday’s Bucks game against the Pelicans.

“It’s been a very boring three days,” said Bucks head coach Doc Rivers before Thursday’s game. “We left a day early. When we got there, we couldn’t practice. Yesterday, we couldn’t shoot around. Today, we haven’t touched the ball in a while. But we are here, and I’m glad we’re playing a game.”

Many fans in Deer District told 12 News they were also excited there was still a game and were taking that extra hour to explore Fiserv Forum and nearby bars and restaurants.

“More time together! On a Thursday night? That’s fun,” said the Sinklers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.