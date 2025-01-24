Stride of seven continents: Birmingham man to run around the world in 7 days

By Brittany Decker

Click here for updates on this story

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Greg Yaghmai is about to embark on an unprecedented challenge: running seven marathons on seven continents in just seven days. This audacious feat, known as the World Marathon Challenge, pushes the boundaries of human endurance and aims to support a cause close to Yaghmai’s heart.

The journey begins in Antarctica, where Yaghmai and fellow athletes will battle sub-zero temperatures before racing across six more continents—Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, South America, and North America. The clock starts ticking with the first step in Antarctica, giving Yaghmai and his peers a daunting 169 hours to cover over 183 miles and nearly 25,000 miles in travel.

“When you’re in life and you got kids and you’re in a profession, everything is so structured. And for me, running is the opposite. It’s unstructured. And then I just thought, why not?” Yaghmai said, reflecting on his decision to undertake this monumental challenge.

A self-proclaimed average guy with an elite mindset, Yaghmai emphasizes that this endeavor is more than just a physical test. “Now that there’s a part of your brain when you do something that you really don’t want to do, and it’s difficult, it makes you live longer and it makes you have a happier life,” he explained.

Yaghmai’s motivation extends beyond personal achievement. Guided by his first-ever running coach and fueled by purpose, his miles are dedicated to supporting KultureCity, a Birmingham-based nonprofit. KultureCity focuses on creating inclusive spaces for individuals with invisible disabilities, revolutionizing accessibility from sports arenas to concert halls.

“They started here ten years ago with Michelle and Julian, with a vision, you know, trying to have inclusion across the world,” Yaghmai said, highlighting the nonprofit’s global impact. His goal is to raise $18,000 for the cause through his marathon challenge.

Despite the physical and mental toll ahead, Yaghmai remains steadfast. “Showing up to a start line 7 days in a row where I’m sure by day 3 I’ll be like, what am I doing with myself… questioning my life decisions… If I get through it or when I get through it, it’ll help in other areas of my life,” he remarked.

Yaghmai departs Birmingham next week to embark on this extraordinary journey, aiming not just to conquer continents but to inspire and support a cause that transforms lives worldwide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.