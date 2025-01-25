Florist’s acts of kindness sparks community support for California wildfire victims

By Ashley Paul

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Washday Floral in Harford County, Maryland isn’t just a business for Tiffany Rueckert, it’s a passion.

“When people walk through our door, you never know what people are dealing with, whether it’s a loss that they’ve had in their life or a joy that they’re celebrating,” Rueckert told WJZ Reporter, Ashley Paul.

Rueckert has carried that sense of empathy for others since she was a little girl, growing up on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

“You see the signs and it’s like Sunset Boulevard and there’s flames behind it. It’s unreal. And you see the palm trees, those were the roads we would drive down and the beautiful views and the coastline,” Rueckert explained.

The wildfires that have left the entire nation stunned have hit too close to home for her, which is why she decided to find a way to give back the best way she knows how.

“I googled flower shops in Palisades, California, and came across Palisades Flowers. And I looked up their Instagram and sure enough they had lost their shop in the fire, their delivery van, all their staff is unemployed,” she said.

For the last few weeks, Rueckert has been selling flowers to save the flower shop, and the response from the community has been tremendous.

“You’re helping, you get a little bit of brightness out of it. And people have literally lost their homes and pets and family members…it’s just hard to think about. It’s in the US, it’s something we need to do to help,” said customer Chrissy Waters.

Domino effect

The generosity went even a step further when Rueckert received a message from a woman in California, who wanted to send flowers to her friend in Harford County.

The friend was visiting her boyfriend in Maryland when her home in California was destroyed.

“I decided to reach out to some of my local friends that are business owners here,” said Rueckert.

Maryland businesses Boutique 44, With Love Beauty Bar, John’s Men’s Clothing, and Boards By Dana all jumped at the chance to help.

“To be able to contribute to any bit of light in a time of such darkness, in just the littlest way to brighten somebody’s day, I do that with food so feeding people and being able to send something for her to maybe come by and get lunch just to put a smile on someone’s face when they’re going through a tough time is what really made me want to donate something,” said Dana Berbenich, owner of The Grazing Room and Boards by Dana.

Because, as they put it, Harford County is a family, and their love, knows no bounds.

“I love the people of Maryland and I love the people of California, and it’s like I know there’s so much love to share here and that we care, and it’s just a small way for us to show that we care,” said Rueckert.

To learn more about how you can pitch in, visit the Washday Floral.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.