Wildlife officers relocate bear seen around Niwot to more remote area

By Jennifer McRae

NIWOT, Colorado (KCNC) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a bear that had been hanging around the town of Niwot near Boulder. They say he had been putting off taking his winter nap like most bears do.

Wildlife officials say he had made himself a cozy little home inside a tree and had been very active. CPW hopes moving the bear from potential food sources should help him go into torpor, which is defined as a state of physical or mental inactivity.

CPW said bears can wait to go into torpor, similar to hibernation, if they have access to food or it’s too warm.

Crews darted the bear after he came out of the tree and relocated him to a more remote location.

CPW also said the bear is likely the same one who, earlier this month, rang the doorbell at the Mountain View Fire Rescue Station.

