First responders raise money for charity in annual Guns and Hoses football game

By Brady Halbleib

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — The annual Guns and Hoses charity event kicked off Saturday in Sacramento, showing it’s more than just a friendly rivalry on the gridiron.

This year, local first responders are stepping up to answer the call for help, reaching families hundreds of miles away.

Law enforcement and firefighters went head-to-head in a rivalry game but all for a good cause.

“Both teams want to win. And they don’t just want to win, they want to dominate. So it’s pretty much on both sides,” Sacramento Fire’s coach Robert Swonger said.

“This thing is pretty important to me and I’m pretty proud of it. I’m hoping for a strong team win for these guys because they’re a good team,” Hogs coach Sean Southwick said. “We’re hoping for a win, but again, no matter what. The charities win.”

The annual fundraiser, in its 51st year, helps raise money for families of first responders who’ve been injured or killed in the line of duty.

It also bridges a gap in the community, having the public see first responders in another kind of uniform.

“Meeting the policeman and the firemen, it’s just a great opportunity to see all those people in a different light,” Swonger said.

But this year, the need is greater than ever, raising money for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

“It’s an honor to be a part of that and give back to those communities,” Swonger said.

Ticket sales, donations and community support are going towards critical expenses like medical bills, funeral costs and firefighting efforts.

Officials say it’s a way for the community to help give back and support our first responders and those they serve.

“We’re civil service members together, whether a law enforcement officer or a firefighter, that’s why we’re here. We’re here to serve the community,” Southwick said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.