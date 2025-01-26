Robotics team helps put out fire started at high school

By Samantha Chaney

WEST NEWBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Students at one Massachusetts middle school may not have school on Monday after a fire broke out during a robotics practice on Saturday afternoon.

The West Newbury Fire Department says that it happened just before 3 p.m. at Pentucket Regional Middle-High School in West Newbury. The fire began in the auditorium, according to officials.

“It looks accidental,” said Chief Michael Dwyer. “They were building some set props on the area of the stage, and we believe that that’s what started the fire.”

Chief Dwyer said students on the school’s robotics team alerted the fire department about the blaze.

“They smelled the smoke, and investigated it, and determined that there was an active fire,” Chief Dwyer said. “The robotics team that was in the building at the time of the fire they were able to place the 911 call, locate extinguishers, and actively attempt to reduce the amount of fire damage to the stage area.”

“They were able to sort of take swift action and help put out the fire and likely really prevent far more extensive damage,” said Brent Conway, the Assistant Superintendent of Pentucket Regional Schools.

Fire officials say around 20 people, including those on the robotics team, were evacuated from the school. No one was injured during the incident.

There was no serious damage done to the building, but there was a significant amount of smoke that will be ventilated, Chief Dwyer said. Conway says a decision on whether school will be held on Monday will be announced by Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

