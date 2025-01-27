Can you still play double Dutch after 40? This club says ‘come on down!’

By Wanya Reese

DENVER (KMGH) — Can you still play double Dutch after 40? This Denver-area club says don’t be corny because they have a story.

The Denver 40+ Double Dutch Club is a nonprofit organization focused on bringing women together and using the activity to work through life’s challenges.

Behind the jumping ropes of the club, Denver7 spoke with each team member who has a story of resilience.

“I’m recovering from a reverse shoulder repair. I have a fracture in my back,” team captain Alicia Young said.

The team of women says they can share life’s ups and downs while enjoying childhood favorites like double Dutch, hula-hooping, and more. The energy-packed group was founded in 2016 in Chicago as an outlet for life’s stresses.

“Our founder Pamela Pelt-Robinson was going through a really rough patch in her life, where she needed to find her happy place. She needed something that took her back to those times when we were young and carefree,” Young said.

According to Young, the Denver-area chapter of the Chicago-based group officially started in 2022. Now, it meets weekly to get active. Members come together not just to socialize but also to burn calories and, in some cases, work together to support the community.

“These women that I meet up with are my water when I’m thirsty. They are my solace when I’m afraid,” Young said.

The members shared that many times, as women, they don’t prioritize themselves but instead focus on their families. This club gives them that chance.

“It helps my health. My team members don’t know this, but I’ve lost 40 pounds over the past six months, and part of that it fueled me. This alone doesn’t do it, but it fuels me to exercise, move my body, and have fun while I’m doing it,” member Elycia Cook.

“It gave me support, love, and it helped me to identify with myself. We come from all different walks,” member Krystal Ryan said.

While the entire group benefits from better physical and mental health, they hope more women will join.

“My elevator pitch would be: I can’t double Dutch yet, yet these ladies are going to teach me. But I can hula hoop. I can skip ball. I can do line dancing. I can hopscotch. I can learn. I can love, and I can be a part of my community. So come on down,” Cook said.

