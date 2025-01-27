Plane makes emergency landing

By Brady Oltmans

HEBRON, Nebraska (KETV) — A small airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on Highway 136 in south central Nebraska.

The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to an emergency airplane landing a half-mile east of Hebron. The plane was then taxied to the Hebron airport, less than a mile away.

Deputies say the plane needed to land because of an engine failure. An investigation showed a fuel supply issue to the engine. It was corrected and the plane was able to successfully take off.

No injuries were reported in the landing.

Nebraska Game and Parks and the Hebron Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office.

