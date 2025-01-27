Sheriff: Woman shoots husband after fight

By Greg Ng

JOPPATOWNE, Maryland (WBAL) — Deputies arrested a woman who shot her husband Thursday afternoon, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a juvenile called 911 around 3:05 p.m. to report a shooting in the 700 block of Pickerel Place.

Deputies saw the 911 caller and a woman leaving a house before discovering the 35-year-old husband inside, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was flown to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man and his wife, identified as Evelyn Milne, 34, got into a fight that ended with Milne shooting her husband, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Milne on attempted murder charges, and she remains held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

An investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thumma at 443-567-7201, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

