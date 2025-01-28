Driver arrested after passing trooper at 122 mph, then again at 96 mph

By Pat Reavy

DRAPER (KSL) — A 22-year-old man was arrested late Monday after troopers say he was racing a stranger on the freeway when he was recorded going 122 mph, then was later clocked at just under 100 mph when he passed the trooper a second time.

About 11:45 p.m. Monday, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was on the left shoulder of southbound I-15 in Draper when “two dark colored sedans passed me and other vehicles at a extremely high rate of speed at they were door-to-door with each other. My front stationary radar read 122 mph in a 70 mph zone,” the trooper wrote in a police booking affidavit.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicles but later learned he had passed one of the vehicles involved. Near the American Fork Main Street exit, that vehicle passed the trooper a second time, going 96 mph, the affidavit alleges.

This time, the trooper was able to pull over the Toyota sedan.

“I asked (the driver) if he was the one that passed me at 122 mph, in which he stated yes. I asked him if he understood the consequences of going that fast, in which he stated no,” according to the affidavit.

The driver allegedly told the trooper that the other driver was a “stranger” and that they were “racing.”

The driver was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of reckless driving and exhibition driving on the freeway.

