Former police officer convicted of multiple child sex crimes

By Jonathan Greco

ENID, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A former Oklahoma and Kansas police officer was convicted after he committed multiple sex crimes against children.

On Oct. 7, 2022, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations of sexual misconduct by a former Oklahoma and Kansas police officer. OSBI identified the suspect as 34-year-old Brock England, who was a police officer in Enid and Wichita, Kansas, from 2014 to 2022.

Through the investigation, OSBI agents determined that England committed multiple child sex crimes in Oklahoma and Kansas. OSBI officials said some of the child sex crimes were committed during his time as an officer.

England was arrested in March 2023 and booked into the Garfield County Jail on child sex abuse charges.

On Wednesday, England was found guilty of child sex abuse with a child under the age of 12 and two counts of lewd molestation.

