Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Fresno and Madera counties to begin counting number of unhoused as part of initiative

By
Published 3:25 PM

By KFSN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Two Valley counties are taking action to help identify vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.

Starting Tuesday, volunteers with the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care are launching a three-day event to count the number of unhoused families and individuals living on the streets.

The annual Street and Shelter Point-in-Time Count will kick off at 5 pm.

The information will determine how many people are unhoused in Fresno and Madera right now, and the best ways to provide assistance.

Volunteers will be out day and night counting through Thursday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content