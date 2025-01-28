McDonald’s employee pleads guilty to murder, faces up to 26 years in prison

By Dean Hensley

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Hendersonville man will spend up to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, District Attorney R. Andrew Murray said in a Jan. 28 news release.

Sam Antwan Ivey, 37, was sentenced to 21-26 years in prison on Jan. 27 in Henderson County Superior Court on Jan. 27 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon on educational property. Superior Court Judge William Stetzer presided over the case, the release said.

According to court records, the reported homicide happened on Oct. 9, 2023, when Ivey was an employee at the McDonald’s on Four Seasons Boulevard. The McDonald’s is owned by Congressman Chuck Edwards.

Court records from the case said that Jaclyn Reed, 30, from Johnson City, Tennessee, attempted to regain entry into McDonalds after being removed from the property and was confronted by Ivey. Reed had been previously removed from the restaurant’s property for being involved in an altercation with another patron.

Records state that Reed was “unarmed and of little threat” when she attempted to regain entry. Ivey was reported to be armed with a semi-automatic pistol that he was carrying unlawfully due to his status as a convicted felon.

Ivey then reportedly shot Reed one time in the upper chest, killing her almost instantly, court records said. After the shooting, Ivey fled and was later located in the car pickup line of his child’s school, Edneyville Elementary School. This is where he was apprehended by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Ivey in possession of the semi-automatic pistol used in the murder of Reed, as well as a pistol that was altered to be fully automatic, according to court records.

According to the release, Judge Stetzer sentenced the defendant to a minimum term of 254 months (21 years) and a maximum term of 317 months (26 years) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Van Buren handled the prosecution and sentencing of the crimes.

Murray said in the release that he wanted to thank the Hendersonville Police Department’s lead Detective Lt. Alan Bonanno, as well as the Hendersonville Police Department, for their “professional and thorough investigation of this case.”

“Thanks also goes to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Ivey. My office, along with our dedicated and professional partners, are committed to protecting our community from violent offenders,” Murray said in the release.

