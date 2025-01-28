Police cites man for feeding people experiencing homelessness without a permit

By Adam Mintzer

TEMPE, Arizona (KNXV) — On Sunday, Tempe Police cited Ron Tapscott, the organizer of an outreach group called “New Meal Deal,” for holding an event at Mouer Park without a permit.

The group, which feeds 50 to 90 people experiencing homelessness each week, was warned they would be cited if they continued holding this weekly event but had no plans of canceling.

“There are people out here that are desperate,” Tapscott said. “If the city is not willing to help them, we are.”

Tempe officials say they are committed to helping the unhoused and have placed nearly 1,600 people into permanent housing over the past two years.

However, they maintain that special event permits are necessary to ensure public spaces remain safe and clean and say New Meal Deal did not even apply for a permit.

“The City will continue to make helping our unsheltered residents a top priority,” the city said in a statement to ABC15. “At the same time, we will keep working to keep Tempe’s public spaces and parks safe… Historically, events in this location have resulted in unsafe conditions, trash and items left behind in the park, and environmental impacts.”

Tapscott disputes claims about safety and cleanliness, arguing his group leaves the park cleaner than they found it.

He believes the city is prioritizing development over addressing the needs of vulnerable residents.

This isn’t the first clash between Tempe and homeless outreach groups. Austin Davis, founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless,” is reportedly in a legal battle with the city after being denied a special event permit.

Tapscott is due in court on February 5. For now, he says the weekly feedings will continue.

The City of Tempe’s full statement can be read below:

“Tempe’s public spaces exist for the enjoyment of all our City’s residents and visitors. Tempe City Code 5-2 makes clear: Outdoor public gatherings on City-owned property that are open to the public or which may necessitate services above those routinely provided, require the event sponsor to apply for and receive a city-issued special event permit.

Over the past few months, New Meal Deal events hosted on Tempe park property have included increasing attendance, most recently by more than 80 people. Historically, events in this location have resulted in unsafe conditions, trash and items left behind in the park, and environmental impacts.

To date, New Meal Deal has failed to apply for a special event permit despite city staff advising group leaders that such a permit is required by the City Code for hosting their weekly event.

Today, New Meal Deal leader Ron Tapscott was issued a citation for violation of City Code 5-2, the failure to obtain a special event permit. In this regard, the group has been treated like anyone else who uses City property to stage an event without a permit. The group was warned, then cited.

Like many Tempe non-profit organizations and residents, Tempe’s leaders and team members share a commitment to helping the unhoused community. Last year, the City invested $5 million in efforts to help solve homelessness. We also funded more than $1 million in nonprofit grants to help those who are unsheltered and to support nonprofits that provide services to alleviate homelessness.

This partnership between the nonprofit community and the City of Tempe has reduced homelessness by approximately 30% and helped more than 1,950 people get off the street and into housing. Tempe’s Homeless Outreach Program Effort (HOPE) connected with unsheltered people in Tempe more than 10,000 times in 2024, meeting people where they are to offer food, shelter and other services.

The City will continue to make helping our unsheltered residents a top priority. At the same time, we will keep working to keep Tempe’s public spaces and parks safe, to ensure that all our residents can enjoy the amenities funded by their tax dollars and to make sure nearby neighborhoods aren’t unreasonably impacted by park events.”

