Protesters gather in south Omaha over nationwide ICE raids

By Jake Anderson, Bill Schammert

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Protesters are gathering in Omaha in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids around the country.

The demonstration is near 24th and L streets in south Omaha.

“It’s important to let people know that not all immigrants are criminals,” said organizer Samantha Jimenez. “We’re hard workers who take care of our kids.”

Hundreds of people were seen at the protest that lasted for more than five hours. Many carried signs and Mexican flags.

Jimenez said it started with a Facebook post encouraging people to come together at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

“We all have to come together and be together during these difficult times,” said protester Damaris Hurtado Holguin. “It’s freedom of speech.”

There have been no verified reports of raids in Nebraska.

ICE reported more than 1,700 arrests on Monday and more than 950 arrests on Sunday nationwide.

In a statement, they said it was to “enforce immigration law, preserve public safety and national security.”

The agency states that the operations target national security threats but admits that collateral arrests are inevitable.

The immigration crackdown also extends to international relations, with the White House claiming victory after Colombia agrees to accept U.S. military deportation flights. This agreement follows a weekend standoff between President Donald Trump and Colombia’s president, during which both leaders threatened tariffs that are now on hold.

Starting Monday, the administration has officially paused the admission of refugees, including those who had already been approved. The pause will continue until the president determines that resuming refugee arrivals is “in the interests of the United States.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.