Sisters Network® Inc. Relaunches Teens4Pink® Program with a Game-Changing Mobile App

January 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Sisters Network® Inc. (SNI), the nation’s only African American breast cancer survivorship organization with over 25 survivor-run affiliate chapters, has taken its groundbreaking Teens4Pink® program to the next level. With the unveiling of an innovative mobile app, now available nationwide on Apple and Google Play, the organization is amplifying its mission to educate and empower teens aged 12 to 17 to spark life-changing conversations about breast health within their families.

First introduced in 2013, Teens4Pink® was designed with a clear vision: to bridge generational gaps and foster critical discussions about breast cancer. The newly launched app brings this mission to life by equipping teens with accessible tools and resources to encourage open communication with their mothers, grandmothers, and other beloved women. The app shines a spotlight on early detection, family health history, and the importance of regular mammograms—all while inspiring young advocates to take the reins in reshaping the breast health narrative within their communities. Why This Program Matters

Breast cancer impacts one in eight women in the United States, with an estimated 310,720 new invasive cases projected in 2024 alone. Disturbingly, Black women are 42% more likely to die from breast cancer than their white counterparts, with those under 35 facing even graver disparities—diagnosed at double the rate and dying at three times the rate of white women.

Teens4Pink® addresses these stark realities with a unique and proactive approach, empowering young people to challenge these inequities head-on. By reaching the next generation, this program plants seeds of awareness and action that can save lives for years to come.

Expanding the Conversation

“The relaunch of Teens4Pink® represents an exciting leap forward in engaging teens to become breast health advocates,” shared Karen E. Jackson, Founder and CEO of Sisters Network® Inc. “This mobile app is more than a tool; it’s a catalyst for change, equipping young people to champion breast health awareness and action for the women they cherish most.”

Sisters Network® Inc. has once again teamed up with Eisai Inc., a founding supporter of the program since 2013. “As a company committed to improving human health, Eisai is proud to support Teens4Pink® as it evolves to meet the needs of today’s digital generation,” said Teresa Cronin, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Patient Advocacy at Eisai Inc. “Programs like these are vital for addressing disparities in care and empowering communities with the knowledge and tools to act.”

Download the App and Join the Movement

Generously backed by Eisai Inc., the Teens4Pink® mobile app is now available for download on Apple and Google Play. This digital expansion ensures that the life-saving message of breast health can reach every corner of the country, providing young advocates with the resources they need to lead impactful conversations in their families and beyond.

Houston Style Magazine readers, for more details about Sisters Network® Inc. and the Teens4Pink® program, visit teens4pink.org and sistersnetworkinc.org.

About Sisters Network® Inc.

Founded in 1994 by Karen Eubanks Jackson, a 31-year, four-time breast cancer survivor, Sisters Network® Inc. has emerged as a beacon of hope and advocacy for the Black community. With its headquarters in Houston, Texas, and 25+ survivor-run chapters nationwide, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to raise awareness, provide support, and fight for equitable breast cancer outcomes.

