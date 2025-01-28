‘The whole thing is crazy’: Lewiston residents on edge after human remains found in bog

By Jim Keithley

Click here for updates on this story

LEWSITON, Maine (WMTW) — People who live near the Garcelon Bog in Lewiston are expressing concern after human remains were found there over the weekend.

The bog is located at the end of Russell Street and features a popular walking trail system. Authorities said a resident who lives nearby made the discovery Saturday afternoon and called police.

Members of the Maine State Police had to use a backhoe to carve a path 200 yards into the frozen bog in order to retrieve the remains. The State Police Major Crimes Unit, Lewiston police officers, Maine game wardens and members of the Lewiston Department of Public Works were all at the scene Sunday.

“I think it’s crazy. The whole thing’s crazy. I don’t think they ever should have put the walkway there anyhow. I really don’t,” said Lewiston resident Arthur Roy. “I saw all the cars here, and I was wondering what the hell was going on.”

“I wasn’t happy. Scared because you never know,” said Pierrette Bourgoin, who lives at the end of Russell Street.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public, and they suspect the body had been in the bog for an extended period of time.

The body has since been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. Officials said they hope to make a positive identification, but it could take weeks to do that and notify the deceased’s next of kin.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.